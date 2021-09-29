BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.41 Million Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Model N worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.