Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 71.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SVC opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

