Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $262.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

