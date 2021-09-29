Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $101.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

