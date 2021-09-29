Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

KLIC stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.