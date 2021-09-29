Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $236.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $211.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.72.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

