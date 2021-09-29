Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 34,415 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,415 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

AAPL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

