Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,800 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.32. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,024,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,046 shares of company stock worth $79,255,485. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

