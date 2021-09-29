Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,698,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

