42,800 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 258.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

