The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $61.95 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $61,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $213.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

