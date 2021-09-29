The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $72,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $626.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.14 and a 200 day moving average of $600.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

