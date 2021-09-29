The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 40,007 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $68,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

