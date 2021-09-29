Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

