Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.39

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 124596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

AOIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

