Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.17

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.17, with a volume of 17410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

