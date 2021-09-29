MEDNAX, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

MEDNAX stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.