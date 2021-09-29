Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

CNOB opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

