Piper Sandler Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

