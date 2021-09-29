Eric A. Dorne Sells 1,269 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UNFI opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.