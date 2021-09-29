Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 63,086 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,554.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 74.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.