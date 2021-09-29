Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $414.54 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

