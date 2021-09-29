Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

