Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

SYNH stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.