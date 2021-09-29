Wedbush Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,023,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,408,000 after purchasing an additional 231,280 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

