Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.19 on Friday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 46.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 175.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.