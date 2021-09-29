Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $272.33

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $2,119,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $224.93 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

