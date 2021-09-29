iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 275.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.