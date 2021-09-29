Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

SES stock opened at C$4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.20. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$5.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

