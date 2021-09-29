Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

AHH opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.