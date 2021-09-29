Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 362 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PROG worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in PROG by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,671,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PROG by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in PROG by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 588,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.