Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

