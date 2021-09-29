Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Trimmed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

