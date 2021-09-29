Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

