First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INBK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

INBK stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $301.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.