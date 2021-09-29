Jennison Associates LLC Buys 223,865 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,865 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

