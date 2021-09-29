Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.46 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,843,458 shares of company stock valued at $243,674,585. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $150.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

