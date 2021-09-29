Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 144,700 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TV opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.