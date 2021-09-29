Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.