Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.