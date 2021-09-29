BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

