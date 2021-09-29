American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,704,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

AWK opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average is $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

