22,045 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

