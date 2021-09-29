2,550 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

