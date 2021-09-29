Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 4,000 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,581 shares of company stock worth $22,298,914. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

