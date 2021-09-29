KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 167.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

