Xponance Inc. Buys 6,425 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 504,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $208,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

