Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,379 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,913,936 shares of company stock valued at $97,078,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -51.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

