Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,073 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

