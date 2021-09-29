2,482 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.